Judge declines to find ‘Tiger King’ figure in contempt

A federal judge in the Eastern District of Missouri has declined to hold an exotic animal handler featured on the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” in contempt for allegedly housing a chimpanzee the judge previously had ordered to be transferred to a Florida primate sanctuary.

In an Aug. 24 order, Senior U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry denied a motion filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which asked her to find Andrew Sawyer, a Las Vegas, Nevada man whom PETA sued in regard to his treatment of a chimpanzee named Joey, and Bhagavan “Doc” Antle in contempt.

The order is the latest in a long-running lawsuit involving PETA, Sawyer and the Missouri Primate Foundation. The underlying dispute began after a MPF volunteer alerted PETA to conditions at the foundation’s facility in Festus. PETA alleged the MPF failed to provide for the animals’ socialization and other needs, in violation of the federal Endangered Species Act.

Meanwhile, from 2013 to 2016, PETA alleged Sawyer boarded Joey in solitary confinement at MPF, also in violation of the act.

PETA sent a letter to the foundation and Sawyer pre-suit warning it would sue if the situation was not corrected in 60 days. PETA alleged Sawyer absconded with Joey to an unknown location.

MPF and Sawyer filed an affirmative claim seeking a declaration it was not violating the act, and PETA brought counterclaims against them.

In November 2019, Perry granted summary judgment to PETA on its claims against Sawyer, terminating Sawyer’s ownership and rights to possess Joey. In March, Perry ordered that Joey be transferred to the Center for Great Apes in Florida within 90 days.

Following the order, PETA alleged it had obtained evidence that Joey is being held on private property owned by Antle, who is not a party to its lawsuit, and that Sawyer moved Joey to Antle’s property before Perry entered summary judgment against him in late 2019.

Antle and his Myrtle Beach, South Carolina wildlife preserve were featured prominently on “Tiger King,” which was released earlier this year.

PETA alleged Perry’s prior orders obligated Sawyer to facilitate the transfer of Joey to the center in Florida or otherwise cooperate with PETA’s attempts to secure Joey for transfer, and that Sawyer refused to do. The organization asked Perry to hold Sawyer in contempt, as well as Antle for acting with Sawyer.

Sawyer argued in response that the order imposed no affirmative obligations on him.

Perry said she did not specifically order Sawyer to “facilitate” Joey’s transfer. But she said her orders were “plainly intended to effectuate Joey’s transfer in light of my finding that Sawyer’s possession of Joey constituted an unlawful taking under the ESA.”

“As Sawyer was alleged to be in possession of Joey — or at least knowledgeable of Joey’s whereabouts — the execution of these orders presumptively necessitated some degree of cooperation by Sawyer, which he has evidently refused to provide,” she said.

Perry concluded that because her order directed at Sawyer contained no operative commands that he has clearly violated, a finding of contempt was not warranted against him or Antle.

She did clarify her previous orders, however, emphasizing that Sawyer must transfer Joey to the Florida center within 60 days. Sawyer also is prohibited from acting alone or in concert with anyone else “to transfer, relocate, hide, destroy or otherwise act or fail to act in any way relative” to Joey that would hinder his transfer.

Sawyer is represented by Geordie Duckler of Tigard, Oregon. He declined to comment on the decision.

Jared Goodman, an attorney for the PETA Foundation in Los Angeles, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The case is Missouri Primate Foundation et al. v. PETA et al., 4:16-cv-216.

