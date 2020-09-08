Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / COVID-19 coverage / Reimagining education (and education advocacy) during COVID-19

Reimagining education (and education advocacy) during COVID-19

By: Hopey Fink and Amanda J. Schneider September 8, 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its second academic year, school districts across Missouri have released and re-released their back-to-school plans amid fierce public debate about how to balance public health concerns and children’s learning. Whether districts are opting for in-person classes, entirely remote learning or a hybrid plan, a lot will have changed for all ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo