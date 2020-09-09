Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court dismisses former Jungerman attorney’s appeal

Court dismisses former Jungerman attorney’s appeal

By: Jessica Shumaker September 9, 2020

A Missouri appeals court has dismissed an appeal from David Jungerman’s former attorney seeking to reverse a $10,000 sanctions order after ruling the order was not a “final judgment” within the court’s jurisdiction to review. On Sept. 1, a three-judge panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District dismissed the appeal of Nicole Forsythe, a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo