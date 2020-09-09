Quantcast
Defendant to be resentenced after unwelcome video hearing

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 9, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ordered a new sentencing hearing for a criminal defendant who wasn’t allowed to be physically present for his sentencing.

