Oxygen-deprived infant settles with hospital for $6 million

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 9, 2020

An infant who suffered lifelong brain injuries at birth will receive $6 million in a settlement with a central Missouri medical provider, according to the plaintiffs’ attorney.

