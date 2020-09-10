Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: (Don’t) Wait a Minute, Mr. Postman

Commentary: (Don’t) Wait a Minute, Mr. Postman

By: Spencer Farris September 10, 2020

The practice of law has always been time-sensitive. Lots of lawyers go to the office on Saturdays, ostensibly to open the mail. Fear of missing a deadline made opening the weekend mail an enduring tradition. An extra day or two is rarely worth the worry when it comes to getting the mail, but fears are ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo