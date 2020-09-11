Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court divides over asset split in divorce

Supreme Court divides over asset split in divorce

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 11, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Sept. 1 that a man imprisoned for sexually abusing a relative still gets to keep a retirement account following the dissolution of his marriage.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo