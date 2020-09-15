Quantcast
Louisville firm expands with Columbia merger

By: Staff Report September 15, 2020

Thomas Law Offices of Louisville, Kentucky, have expanded into Missouri by merging with the Law Offices of Mike Campbell in Columbia, effective Sept. 1.

