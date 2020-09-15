Quantcast
Stange firm promotes four to key positions

By: Staff Report September 15, 2020

The Stange Law Firm has promoted attorneys Tina L. Cox, Andrew J. Rankin and Regina L.L. Wells to partner and elevated Kelly M. Davidzuk to senior partner at the Clayton-based firm.

