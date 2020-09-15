Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Women ask Supreme Court to let defamation suit proceed

Women ask Supreme Court to let defamation suit proceed

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 15, 2020

Two women who allege they were defamed in the run-up to a multimillion-dollar jury trial in Jackson County are asking the Missouri Supreme Court to allow their suit to proceed in the same circuit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo