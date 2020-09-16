Quantcast
8th Circuit dismisses HIPAA-based suit against Express Scripts

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 16, 2020

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Sept. 4 agreed that a group of pharmacies can’t sue St. Louis-based Express Scripts for allegedly misusing customer data.

