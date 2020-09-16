Quantcast
Judge awards $1.09M in fees in homeless-student suit

By: Jessica Shumaker September 16, 2020

A federal judge has ordered the state of Missouri and a St. Louis-area school district to pay $1.09 million in attorneys’ fees following a landmark settlement ensuring homeless students’ access to public education.

