Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Ohio taxi driver settles for $7M after being hit by delivery driver

Ohio taxi driver settles for $7M after being hit by delivery driver

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 17, 2020

An Ohio taxi driver who suffered permanent and extensive injuries when he was struck by a pizza delivery vehicle reached a $7 million settlement with the defendants, according to his St. Louis attorney.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo