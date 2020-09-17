Quantcast
Plaintiff can seek change to overbroad release form

Plaintiff can seek change to overbroad release form

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 17, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western ruled Sept. 8 that a plaintiff needs more time to prove that her settlement with one defendant didn’t also release two others.

