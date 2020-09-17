Quantcast
Spates named to KC leadership program

By: Staff Report September 17, 2020

Brandi Spates, an associate at Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle & Montemore, is one of 46 people chosen to participate in the fall 2020 class of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Centurions Leadership Program.

