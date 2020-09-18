Quantcast
Gunn takes office as Bar president

Gunn takes office as Bar president

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 18, 2020

The Missouri Bar Board of Governors on Sept. 15 elected Lauren Tucker McCubbin as its new vice president while formally naming John R. Gunn as the bar’s 2020-21 president.

