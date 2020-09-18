Parson appoints Conger-Koenig to 1st Judicial Circuit

Quantcast
By: Staff Report September 18, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Holly Conger-Koenig as associate circuit judge for the 1st Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Rick Roberts to circuit judge.

