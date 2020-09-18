Quantcast
Home / News / Supreme Court: Justice Ginsburg dies of pancreatic cancer at age 87

Supreme Court: Justice Ginsburg dies of pancreatic cancer at age 87

By: Associated Press September 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, the court says. She was 87. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court says. This story is developing.

