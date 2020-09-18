Quantcast
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies of pancreatic cancer at age 87

Justice dies at home in Washington, D.C.

By: Associated Press September 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said. Her death just over six weeks before Election Day is likely to set ...

