Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Judge enters massive judgment against KC landlord

Judge enters massive judgment against KC landlord

By: Jessica Shumaker September 21, 2020

A Jackson County judge awarded a class of tenants slightly more than $52 million in damages against a beleaguered landlord and its previous manager after calling their conduct “outrageous and reprehensible.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo