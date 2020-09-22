Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Columbia tax attorney suspended for six months

Columbia tax attorney suspended for six months

By: Jessica Shumaker September 22, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended the license of a Columbia attorney who admitted to violating various ethics rules, including calling clients late at night to harass them to pay fees.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo