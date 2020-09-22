Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Evaluation says ‘yes’ to all judges on ballot

Evaluation says ‘yes’ to all judges on ballot

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 22, 2020

The committee that evaluates Missouri’s nonpartisan judges says all 53 judges up for retention in November meet the necessary standards to keep their jobs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo