Scott’s retirement creates first Southern District vacancy in eight years

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 22, 2020

The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications ahead of Judge Daniel E. Scott’s anticipated retirement from the Court of Appeals Southern District at the end of 2020.

