Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Settlement reached in death of jaywalking pedestrian

Settlement reached in death of jaywalking pedestrian

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 22, 2020

The mother of a pedestrian who was struck and killed while jaywalking on a St. Louis County highway reached a $1.25 million wrongful-death settlement, her attorney said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo