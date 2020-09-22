Quantcast
Home / COVID-19 coverage / 'Unfathomable': U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

‘Unfathomable’: U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

By: Associated Press September 22, 2020

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000 Tuesday, a figure unimaginable eight months ago when the scourge first reached the world’s richest nation with its state-of-the-art laboratories, top-flight scientists and stockpiles of medicines and emergency supplies.

