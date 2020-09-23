2020 Missouri gubernatorial forum postponed

UPDATE: A forum featuring all Missouri candidates for governor scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association and KOMU-8, has been postponed.

Gov. Mike Parson and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Wednesday. Parson has postponed several events, including the forum. The Missouri Press Association expects to reschedule the forum, but a new date has not yet been announced.

This forum was to be the first time all four candidates, including Republican Gov. Mike Parson, Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Libertarian nominee Rik Combs, and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer share a common stage at the University of Missouri in Columbia to talk about issues affecting the state.