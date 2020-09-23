Quantcast
Court denies spousal privilege in murder case

Court denies spousal privilege in murder case

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 23, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled Sept. 15 that an alleged jailhouse wedding wasn’t enough to prevent a woman from being called to testify against the man convicted of murdering her boyfriend.

