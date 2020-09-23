Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court says rule reference doesn’t waive damage cap

Supreme Court says rule reference doesn’t waive damage cap

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 23, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court said a statutory reference to federal safety regulations doesn’t waive a statutory damage cap for the St. Louis Metro system.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo