Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Kamykowski, Gavin & Smith earns Women’s Business certification

Kamykowski, Gavin & Smith earns Women’s Business certification

By: Staff Report September 24, 2020

Kamykowski, Gavin & Smith in St. Louis has earned national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Development Center-Midwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo