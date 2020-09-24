Quantcast
The POWER List: Jerome “Jerry” Dobson

While his tactics as an advocate have made the news at times — and, in one recent case, drew a reprimand from the Missouri Supreme Court — Jerry Dobson remains one of the top plaintiff’s attorneys in employment law in St. Louis.

