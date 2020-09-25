Quantcast
Cole County declines mail-in ballot arguments

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 25, 2020

A Cole County judge on Sept. 24 rejected a lawsuit that sought to allow all Missouri voters to vote by mail without a notary requirement in the Nov. 3 election.

