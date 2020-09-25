Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Local / Irwin named president of Missouri Press Association

Irwin named president of Missouri Press Association

By: Staff Report September 25, 2020

Liz Irwin, publisher of Missouri Lawyers Media, was elected president of the Missouri Press Association on Sept. 24 during the business meeting for its 154th annual convention.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo