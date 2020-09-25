Quantcast
Missouri Lawyers Media wins 11 press awards

By: Staff Report September 25, 2020

The staff of Missouri Lawyers Media won 11 awards in the Missouri Press Foundation 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, including five second-place honors for work published in Missouri Lawyers Weekly and a first-time nod to its sister publication, Startup Missouri.

