Home / Featured / Trust account violations cited in discipline case

Trust account violations cited in discipline case

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 28, 2020

A St. Louis attorney is facing disbarment after the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel says he misappropriated more than $80,000 in client funds during a period of several years.

