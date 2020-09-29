Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Exclusion of witness affirmed in fatal truck-crash case

Exclusion of witness affirmed in fatal truck-crash case

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 29, 2020

The Court of Appeals Western District on Sept. 22 affirmed a defense win in a wrongful-death case, saying the trial judge properly excluded a witness who allegedly saw something wrong with the fateful truck.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo