Phillips chosen for Leadership 100 program

Phillips chosen for Leadership 100 program

By: Staff Report September 29, 2020

Lewis Rice member Jerina D. Phillips is one of 29 people chosen to participate in the 2020-2021 Leadership 100 Cohort within the Young Professionals Network of the St. Louis Business Council.

