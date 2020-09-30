Quantcast
Kansas woman wins verdict for injury caused by shopping cart at Walmart

Kansas woman wins verdict for injury caused by shopping cart at Walmart

By: Jessica Shumaker September 30, 2020

A Kansas jury has awarded $120,000 in damages to a woman who injured her finger while trying to remove a shopping cart from a Walmart vestibule in 2017.

