Pandemic delays offer opportunity to consider premarital legal advice

By: Joseph J. Kodner September 30, 2020

The 2020 coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the postponement of an untold number of weddings. Even with the benefit of additional time, however, most people give little to no consideration to the idea of seeking premarital legal advice.

