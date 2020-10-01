Quantcast
Policy limit settlement reached after collision despite no police report

Policy limit settlement reached after collision despite no police report

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 1, 2020

A man who was struck in a rear-end collision in the city of St. Louis reached a $25,000 settlement even though no police report was made for the accident, according to the plaintiff’s lawyer.

