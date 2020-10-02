MoLawNow video: Amanda J. Schneider and Hopey Fink, LSEM Education Justice Program

In this episode, we welcome two attorneys from Legal Services of Eastern Missouri’s Education Justice Program: Amanda J. Schneider, managing attorney of the program’s Health Justice Initiative; and Hopey Fink, an education advocate for the program.

They join us to discuss how school districts across Missouri can reimagine their roles and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure they fulfill their mandate to provide a free public education for all students ‒ including the most vulnerable ‒ while balancing learning plans with public health concerns.

They also discuss how Missouri attorneys can be crucial allies in advocating for individual students and shaping the conversation around reimagining education.

