Watch: 2020 Missouri gubernatorial forum

Missouri candidates for governor are scheduled to participate in a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association and KOMU-8.

This forum will be the first time all four candidates, including Republican Gov. Mike Parson, Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Libertarian nominee Rik Combs, and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer share a common stage at the University of Missouri in Columbia to talk about issues affecting the state.



Watch the live stream of the forum here: