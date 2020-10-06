Quantcast
Court upholds $1.1M verdict in dispute over family business

Court upholds $1.1M verdict in dispute over family business

By: Jessica Shumaker October 6, 2020

A Missouri appeals court has affirmed a $1.1 million jury verdict in a Kansas City man’s suit in which he alleged his family’s commercial printing and fulfillment company breached a joint venture agreement with his technology company.

