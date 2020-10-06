McCloskeys indicted on gun charges

A grand jury has indicted two St. Louis attorneys whose armed confrontation with protestors outside of their Central West End home on June 28 drew national attention.

On Oct. 6, a St. Louis grand jury indicted both Mark and Patricia McCloskey on two charges, according to attorney Al Watkins of Kodner & Watkins, who initially represented the couple in the matter. The counts include unlawful use of a weapon and tampering.

The indictments follow St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner’s decision to charge each with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class E felony, in July.

The McCloskeys are a husband and wife who practice personal injury law at the McCloskey Law Center.

In a video that drew national attention after it was widely shared on social media, Mark McCloskey is seen carrying a semi-automatic rifle and Patricia McCloskey is holding a small handgun, which at times she appears to point toward the crowd that had been walking down the privately maintained street in front of their home.

The McCloskeys have said they acted in self-defense after some of the members of the group made threats, though the protestors have disputed that claim.

They both had been scheduled to appear in separate hearings the morning of Oct. 6. The hearings were pushed back to Oct. 14 because the grand jury had not issued its indictments.

Joel J. Schwartz of Rosenblum Schwartz & Fry is representing the couple in their criminal case. He did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Watkins is not representing the couple in the criminal case. He said he is now a witness in the case because he is part of the chain of custody for Patricia McCloskey’s handgun.

He said he is not surprised Gardner took the case to a grand jury.

“Rather than actually have this case be transparent and handled as a matter of public record, it was simply easier for the circuit attorney to quietly present this behind closed doors,” he said.

Watkins additionally said he wat not sure what the tampering charge entailed.

A spokeswoman for Gardner did not respond to a message seeking comment.

