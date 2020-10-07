Quantcast
Injured woman settles for four times policy limits

Injured woman settles for four times policy limits

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 7, 2020

A woman who sustained soft tissue injuries to her back after a rear-end collision reached a settlement of four times the policy limits with the at-fault driver, according to her attorney.

