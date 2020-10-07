Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Judge orders sanctions in fraudulent-billing suit

Judge orders sanctions in fraudulent-billing suit

By: Jessica Shumaker October 7, 2020

A federal judge has effectively blocked two companies and a former hospital executive from putting up a defense in a civil lawsuit filed by health insurers who accuse them of engaging in a pass-through billing scheme at a Unionville hospital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo