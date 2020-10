In conjunction with the Seventh Annual International Wrongful Conviction Day Oct. 2, the Midwest Innocence Project and MacArthur Justice Center’s Missouri office announced plans to partner together on wrongful-conviction cases.

MIP Executive and Legal Director Tricia Rojo Bushnell and MJC co-director Megan Crane joined us to discuss the new partnership. They explained how the partnership will work, and why wrongful conviction work is important.

