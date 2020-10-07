Quantcast
UMKC Law announces Truman Fellows program

By: Jessica Shumaker October 7, 2020

The University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law will hire three recent graduates for short-term positions as part of an effort to help recent graduates obtain legal skills in a supervised setting.

