Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Widower receives settlement after wife’s fatal crash

Widower receives settlement after wife’s fatal crash

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 8, 2020

The husband of a woman killed in a two-car collision near Carthage reached a $750,000 settlement in a wrongful-death lawsuit, according to his attorneys.

