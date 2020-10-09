Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court denies effort to eliminate notary requirement for mail-in ballots

Court denies effort to eliminate notary requirement for mail-in ballots

By: Jessica Shumaker October 9, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court on Friday denied an attempt to allow all Missourians to vote by mail without a notarization requirement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo