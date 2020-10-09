Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 23 with 2020 In-House Counsel Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 23 attorneys from around the state with its 2020 In-House Counsel awards, recognizing their successes in navigating complicated contract negotiations, steering high-stakes litigation and defending their companies’ assets.

For the fourth year, Missouri Lawyers Media will present the awards to attorneys from a broad range of industries and organizations operating throughout the state and beyond.

They will be recognized during a virtual ceremony set for Friday, Nov. 13.

Mark C. Darrell, senior vice president, chief legal and compliance officer at Spire, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Other honorees are:

Health care organization:

Urmila Paranjpe, associate chief counsel, Cigna

Nonprofit or government organization:

Nate Berneking, director of financial and administrative ministries, Missouri Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church

Barbara A. Enneking, general counsel, Bi-State Development

Chris Lebeck, city attorney, City of Branson

Private company with more than $500 million in annual revenue:

Charles Etherington, senior vice president and general counsel, American Century Investments

Sven Fickeler, senior corporate counsel, Bunzl Distribution USA

Jenny Herner, assistant vice president and assistant general counsel, MiTek

Nancy Inman, general counsel, ARCO Construction Co.

Gregory Omer, executive vice president, corporate secretary and general counsel, Central Bancompany

Laura Staley, employment counsel, Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Peter Wimmer, executive vice president and general counsel, First Bank

Public company:

Mary Frontczak, chief legal and administrative officer and corporate secretary, Compass Minerals

John Godar, associate general counsel, Anheuser-Busch

Sara Meinhard, vice president, assistant general counsel & head of litigation, Cerner Corporation

John C. Pauls, executive vice president and general counsel, UMB Financial Corporation

Jacqueline Pollvogt, general counsel, Drury Development Corporation

Tyrus Ulmer, chief counsel, The Boeing Company

Rising Star:

Lauren Allen, general counsel, Housing Authority of Kansas City

Alexander Bean, director of legal services for risk management, BJC HealthCare

Mary Kate Hogan, general counsel, Clearent

Tyler Winn, associate general counsel, Anheuser-Busch

Beatrice Zdrodowski, general counsel and risk management officer, Ungerboeck Software International

For tickets or more information, go to molawyersmedia.com/missouriinhouse/in-house-counsel-awards/.